“Adolescence” sparks global conversation on online misogyny and violence

The Netflix series “Adolescence” has shocked and captivated audiences worldwide since its release on March 13. With over 96 million views, this four-episode British drama starts with police raiding the home of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder. The story unfolds through intense single-take episodes, challenging viewers’ beliefs about youth violence and its roots.

The series dives deep into harmful online cultures, particularly the “manosphere.” This culture twists teenage insecurities about romance into hostility toward women. Susie McDonald, CEO of the charity Tender, highlights this reality and emphasizes the need for action. She encourages discussions on protecting youth from such destructive influences.

“Adolescence” has topped Netflix global charts, resonating across various countries, from Brazil to Bahrain. Critics note that despite its British origin, the show addresses universal themes about children’s online behavior and influences. In response, Portuguese police created a guide to explain youth emojis, while British police urged parents to recognize signs of online radicalization.

The impact of the show reached the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He watched it with his kids and expressed the need for national dialogue on such issues. Educators and campaigners see this as a vital moment for change and public awareness. They emphasize the importance of using the show as a teaching tool, acknowledging that it won’t solve the problem but can highlight it.