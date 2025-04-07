Karachi kings gear up for PSL 10 with new coaching staff

Ravi Bopara and Shaun Tait have arrived in Karachi, ready to lead Karachi Kings in the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League. Bopara serves as the head coach, and Tait is the assistant bowling coach. Their presence comes as the Kings prepare for their opening match on April 12 against Multan Sultans. Training begins today at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre.

The Karachi Kings aim for a strong season in PSL 10. Key national players like Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, and Arafat Minhas have also joined the squad. They will work together to secure victories and improve team performance. As defending champions Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars on April 11, the Kings hope to build momentum in their debut match.

Bopara is no stranger to the PSL, having played for Karachi Kings in the past. He contributed to the team from 2016 to 2018. Furthermore, Bopara also had short stints with Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in later years. His experience will be vital as the Kings look to make a significant impact this season.

The 10th edition of the HBL PSL features six teams and a total of 34 matches. The tournament runs from April 11 to May 18. Most notably, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two eliminators and the final. The excitement is building as fans eagerly await the action to begin.