Punjab requests army and rangers for security at PSL X and women’s world cup qualifier

The Punjab Home Department has sought the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers for security during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X. This tournament will be held from April 11 to May 18 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. The request is aimed at ensuring foolproof security for all matches and related events.

For security in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, the Home Department has asked for one wing of Rangers and two companies of the Pakistan Army at each venue. Additionally, they have requested the Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and Army Aviation helicopters to enhance security during the events.

Moreover, the Punjab Home Department is also planning for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches. These matches will take place in Lahore, featuring teams from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland, West Indies, and Thailand. Rangers and Army personnel will be on duty until April 20 to ensure security for the tournament.

The formal request for these security arrangements has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Interior. This comprehensive security plan aims to protect players, officials, and fans throughout the tournaments.