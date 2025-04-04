China imposes 34% tariffs on U.S. goods starting april 10

China has announced that it will impose a 34% tariff on all U.S. goods beginning April 10. This decision comes as a response to tariffs placed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Finance Ministry stated these measures aim to protect China’s national interests and address unfair trade practices.

Additionally, China will restrict exports of medium and heavy rare-earth elements to the United States. Effective April 4, items such as samarium and dysprosium will be subjected to new controls. The Commerce Ministry explained that these actions are necessary for national security and to meet international obligations.

Moreover, China added 11 foreign companies to its “unreliable entity” list. This allows the Chinese government to take punitive actions against these firms. Earlier this week, the U.S. also faced the same 34% tariff, increasing tensions between the two nations.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry criticized the U.S. tariffs as harmful to global growth and pledged to retaliate. Possible responses may include targeting rare earth exports and devaluing the currency. Additionally, removing the “de minimus” tariff exemption could further strain Chinese exporters using platforms like Shein.