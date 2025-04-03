Get ready for PSL 10: Ticket sales have officially launched!

The ticket sales for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 have officially begun. Fans can purchase tickets online through the official platform. This season promises to deliver thrilling matches starting from April, 2025. Be sure to buy your tickets early to secure your spot at the games.

For those who prefer physical tickets, they will be available at selected private courier centers starting April 7. Online buyers can pick up their tickets from these locations. This makes it easier for fans to get their tickets before the tournament starts.

Ticket prices vary based on seating categories and match importance. The seating is divided into General Enclosure, Premium, First-Class, and WIP Stands. There is also the exclusive HQSP PCB Gallery. Prices for tickets start at Rs 650 for the General category. However, high-profile match tickets can go up to Rs 12,500 for VIP seating in the HQSP PCB Gallery at Gaddafi Stadium.

Regular matches have ticket prices reaching Rs 6,000 for VIP categories. Additionally, tickets for playoffs and finals are higher priced. Some can cost Rs 10,000 for WIP stands and Rs 12,500 for the HQSP PCB Gallery. Fans are excited for the packed schedule and the thrilling cricket action ahead.