Iran warns US of strong response to threats of bombing

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned on Monday that the US would face a strong retaliation if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to bomb Iran. Trump had reiterated his warning on Sunday, demanding that Iran accept his offer for talks or face military action.

Khamenei responded by stressing that while the US and Israel have always been hostile, any attack would prompt an immediate and decisive response from Iran. He further added that if there are attempts to incite unrest in Iran, the people themselves would handle the situation.

In response to Trump’s letter offering talks, Iranian officials made it clear that while direct negotiations were off the table, Tehran remained open to indirect discussions. Iran condemned the US threats, calling them a violation of international peace and security, and warned of serious consequences if violence escalates.

Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Aerospace unit, Amirali Hajizadeh, warned that US military bases in the Middle East are vulnerable. He cautioned that the US should not provoke Iran, given its military presence in the region.