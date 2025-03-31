Salman Khan’s eid greetings amid tight security: A heartfelt moment with fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continued his Eid tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments. This year, however, he appeared behind a bulletproof glass enclosure due to ongoing death threats. The added security was a precaution to ensure his safety while still maintaining his connection with the fans.

Despite the precautionary measures, the atmosphere remained festive. Salman was joined on the balcony by his young niece, Ayat. Her presence charmed both the crowd and social media, making the moment even more special. Khan waved to his fans, creating a heartwarming scene amid the tension.

This Eid also marked Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after a two-year break. His latest film, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, was eagerly awaited by his fans. Although expectations were high, the film didn’t generate the same buzz as some of his previous Eid blockbusters.

According to early reports, Sikandar earned ₹26 crore on its opening day. The film recorded a modest occupancy rate, with the evening shows seeing a higher turnout than the morning ones.