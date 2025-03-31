Naseem Shah: “Constructive criticism is fine, personal attacks are not”

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has expressed concerns over personal attacks directed at players, particularly from former cricketers, following poor performances. In a special Eid video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Naseem, alongside teammates like captain Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, discussed the pressure of constant public scrutiny. He emphasized that while constructive criticism is welcome, personal remarks are unnecessary and hurtful.

Naseem pointed out the difference between constructive feedback and personal attacks. He understood fans voicing their opinions but stressed that comments on a player’s appearance or speech cross a line. “When we go home, even our own brothers sometimes make comments that make us think, ‘They’ve never played cricket,'” Naseem said, highlighting the importance of professional critique to help players improve.

The young fast bowler acknowledged the value of analysis from experienced cricketers but warned against crossing personal boundaries. He explained that discussing performance is acceptable, but personal traits like hairstyle or manner of speaking should not be the focus. Fakhar Zaman, also part of the video, supported Naseem’s view and stressed that respect for former cricketers should not mean tolerating personal attacks.

Naseem reiterated that emotional reactions from fans are part of the game, but unwarranted comments can be damaging, especially when they come from those with vast experience. He concluded by stating, “If you’ve played cricket for 15 years and still make comments that have nothing to do with the game, it does hurt.” Despite the criticism, Naseem remains committed to focusing on improving his performance.