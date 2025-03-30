Eid celebration on the way as Shawwal moon is confirmed visible in Lahore

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan has gathered to decide the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. The meeting is taking place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the head of the committee, is leading the discussion. Religious scholars, experts from SUPARCO, and meteorologists are also present.

Experts confirm the Shawwal moon was born on Saturday at 3:59 PM. By Sunday evening, the moon will be over 25 hours old. This makes it visible to the naked eye. Experts believe there is a strong possibility of sightings across the country. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has received reports from several regions. If credible testimonies are confirmed, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on March 31.

The decision will depend on the moon sightings from across Pakistan.The final announcement will be made later tonight by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. People across the country are eagerly awaiting the confirmation for the start of Eidul Fitr celebrations.