Mehwish Hayat performs umrah with sister during ramadan

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat shared a special moment as she performed Umrah with her sister, Afsheen Hayat, during Ramadan. She posted pictures and videos of their spiritual journey on Instagram, showing their joy and peace.

This is likely Mehwish’s second Umrah this year, as she previously shared a video of her worshiping in Mecca in February. The latest video captures the sisters in the final moments of their Umrah, collecting blessings with contentment.

In her post, Mehwish expressed her gratitude, saying, “Alhamdulillah! I am grateful to Allah for granting me the opportunity to perform Umrah with my sister. This journey has deepened our closeness to Allah.”

Her post received warm congratulations from fans and fellow showbiz personalities. Many admired her spiritual journey and shared their joy with her.