Balochistan imposes night travel ban after deadly attacks

The Balochistan government has enforced a ban on night-time travel across key national highways. The restriction, effective from 6 PM to 6 AM, covers several major routes. These include the Quetta-Taftan Road, Coastal Highway, and Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Road. Public transport is prohibited during these hours in districts like Kachhi, Noshki, and Gwadar.

This move follows a series of deadly attacks in the province. Recently, a suicide bombing targeted a Balochistan National Party rally at Lak Pass, Mastung. In another attack, terrorists killed at least eight people, including four police officers, in Kalat and Noshki. These incidents have raised major security concerns.

Further violence occurred when armed men hijacked a Karachi-bound bus in Gwadar, executing five passengers. Additionally, a paramilitary convoy on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway was ambushed, resulting in five deaths, including three Frontier Corps personnel. These incidents highlight the growing instability in the region.

In a significant attack, militants with the Balochistan Liberation Army took over the Jaffar Express. They blew up the railway track, took 440 passengers hostage, and engaged in a standoff with security forces. While 33 militants were killed in the operation, 26 passengers lost their lives. This has worsened the security situation in Balochistan.