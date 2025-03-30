Thirsty Fields, Empty Plates

Pakistan’s fields are thirstier than ever. Once flowing abundantly, our rivers now run shallow, and the land that once fed millions is cracking under the weight of drought. With per capita water availability plunging below 1,000 cubic meters, Pakistan is no longer just water-stressed; it is on the brink of a crisis, affecting crop yields, farmer livelihoods, and the nation’s

economic stability.

As a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, agriculture generates more than 19% of the GDP and sustains 38% of the workforce, yet it remains heavily dependent on an age-old, inefficient irrigation system. The country’s flood irrigation method wastes up to 60% of available water. To make matters worse, canal water availability has declined by 30% over the past two decades, forcing farmers to extract groundwater at an alarming rate. The Indus Basin Irrigation System, one of the world’s largest, is operating at only 40% efficiency, according to a World Bank report.

Without immediate intervention, Pakistan risks losing millions of hectares of cultivable land, pushing food prices beyond the reach of the common citizen.

Without immediate intervention, Pakistan risks losing millions of hectares of cultivable land, pushing food prices beyond the reach of the common citizen. Pakistan has faced five major droughts since 1999, and projections suggest that by 2040, more than half of Pakistan’s agricultural land will be affected by extreme water shortages. The monsoons no longer arrive on time, and the glaciers-our natural reservoirs are melting faster than ever. As water vanishes, so do the livelihoods of millions of farmers who depend on it. How long can we sustain this?

If Pakistan does not shift toward sustainable water management, its agricultural backbone will fracture, leading to food shortages and widespread economic distress. solutions such as drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and water conservation policies can help mitigate damage. Transitioning from flood irrigation to drip and sprinkler systems can reduce water wastage by up to 50%. But most importantly, we need to build more reservoirs and dams to store water during floods and use it during droughts. However, without urgent policy reforms and infrastructure development, the country risks a full-blown agricultural collapse.

The storm is silent, but its impact will be deafening. If Pakistan does not urgently address its water crisis, the consequences will be devastating for agriculture, food security, and the economy.

