Staff leave cancelled at Lahore Safari Zoo and Zoos for Eidul Fitr celebrations

To ensure a festive atmosphere during Eid, the staff leave at Lahore Safari Zoo, Lahore Zoo, and all wildlife parks across Punjab has been cancelled.

The decision aims to provide continuous services and entertainment for visitors throughout the holiday period.

According to Director of Wildlife Punjab, Mudassar Hassan, the majority of the preparations are focused on Lahore Safari Park, where several special events and wildlife awareness programs will be held. Visitors can enjoy daily shows and other entertainment activities, which will run throughout the holiday.

This year, food courts at the Safari Park will remain open, allowing families and visitors to enjoy food and drinks while taking in the festivities.

Additionally, the park will stay open late into the evening, allowing guests to visit at their convenience. Maintenance work has largely been completed, with minor repairs to be finished gradually over the coming days.

For the safety and security of the visitors, the authorities have already coordinated with the police, traffic police, and ambulance services.

All necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for families during the Eid celebrations.

This decision is part of the government’s commitment to providing a fun and secure space for the people of Lahore and visitors during the festive season.

