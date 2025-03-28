Trump hosts iftar dinner, thanks Muslim Americans for 2024 election support

President Donald Trump hosted his first Ramadan iftar dinner of his second term at the White House on March 28, 2025. During the event, he expressed gratitude to the Muslim American community for their support in the 2024 election. Trump acknowledged the “hundreds of thousands” of Muslim Americans who helped him win last year.

Trump also used the occasion to emphasize his administration’s commitment to peace in the Middle East. He highlighted the success of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries. He assured the Muslim community that his administration would continue working on lasting peace in the region.

The president’s remarks also included his promise to end the Israel-Gaza conflict. He referenced the temporary ceasefire just before taking office and reaffirmed his support for Israel’s actions in Gaza. Despite the recent violence, Trump pledged increased military assistance to Israel and proposed controlling Gaza for development.

Although the exact number of Muslims at the dinner is unclear, the room had seats for over 60 people. Among the guests were non-Muslim political figures, including Trump allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.