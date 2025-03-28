7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Myanmar, sparks panic in Bangkok

A powerful earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread damage in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. The tremor, measuring 7.7 in magnitude, was felt in nearby regions, including Bangkok, Thailand. The quake caused several buildings to collapse in Mandalay, with witnesses reporting chaotic scenes and people rushing out of buildings in panic.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located about 17.2 km from Mandalay, which has a population of 1.5 million. Following the initial tremor, a strong aftershock hit the region. Social media posts showed collapsed buildings and debris across the streets of Mandalay. One witness described seeing a five-story building collapse while others were trapped inside a tea shop.

In Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, people fled buildings as tremors were also felt there. In Bangkok, people ran onto the streets, with hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes joining the crowds. Some office towers in the Thai capital swayed for at least two minutes, causing panic and sending workers to emergency exits.

Authorities are still assessing the damage, and the Myanmar Fire Services Department has begun searching for casualties. However, as of now, no official reports of deaths or injuries have been confirmed.