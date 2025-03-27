Ed Sheeran reveals he’s been phone-free since 2015

Ed Sheeran revealed that he hasn’t used a phone since 2015, a decision that influenced his new song, “Old Phone.” Sheeran shared this during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 26, 2025.

He explained that his break from phones started after a legal battle over his song “Thinking Out Loud.” As part of the case, he was required to surrender his devices. After winning the lawsuit in 2023, Sheeran switched to using a tablet and disconnected from his phone completely.

When he finally turned his phone back on, he was flooded with old notifications, which brought back memories. Sheeran described receiving messages from a late friend, an argument with an ex, and a family member he hadn’t spoken to in years. These emotional moments inspired his song “Old Phone.”

In addition to the song, Sheeran opened a pop-up pub in Ipswich, Massachusetts, called “Old Phone.” Guests bring their old phones to view meaningful messages or videos, projecting memories on the pub’s walls.