Punjab cabinet approves free transport for students, seniors, and disabled

Punjab’s provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved a new public welfare initiative. The plan offers free transportation for students, senior citizens, and people with disabilities across the province. The cabinet also discussed introducing transport cards for students.

In addition, the cabinet approved the construction of airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar to improve regional connectivity. An airstrip in Bhakkar will support air ambulance services. The government is also considering launching a Punjab airline to further boost travel.

Maryam Nawaz also focused on addressing key social issues. She directed officials to reduce poultry prices and formed special units to handle sexual assault cases. Additionally, she emphasized improving traffic penalties and streamlining the judicial framework to strengthen law enforcement.

The cabinet made several other key decisions, including policies for farmers, hiring for medical centers, and amending legal aid rules. Maryam Nawaz concluded by reaffirming her government’s commitment to public service and inclusive governance.