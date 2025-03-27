Trump orders major changes to voting system, requires proof of citizenship

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday, imposing stricter rules on federal elections. The order requires voters to present proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport, when registering to vote. This new rule aims to address what Trump calls “fake elections,” though it has drawn criticism from experts and rights groups.

Critics argue that the order could suppress voter turnout by making it harder for some Americans to register. Legal challenges are expected, as the move has been described as an abuse of presidential power. Trump’s refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 election has led to his continued attacks on the voting system.

The executive order also threatens states with cuts to their federal election funding if they do not comply with the new rules. States that accept mail-in ballots after Election Day could face legal action from the attorney general.

Trump, who remains adamant about his 2020 election claims, said the country needs to fix its election system. He emphasized that this action was necessary, even after his apparent victory in the November election.