Strong 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad and KPK

Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Islamabad and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. The earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, 198 kilometers below the surface. The tremors lasted for several seconds, causing a brief moment of panic among residents.

The shaking was not only felt in Islamabad but also in surrounding areas, including Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Lower Dir, Malakand, and Khyber. Other areas such as Nowshera, Buner, Abbottabad, Mingora, and Kohat also reported feeling the earthquake. Many people were seen leaving their homes, offices, and shops, reciting prayers for safety as a precautionary measure.

Local authorities have confirmed that no major damage has been reported so far. However, rescue teams and emergency services remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation for any aftershocks. The tremors, although strong, did not cause significant structural damage in the affected areas, but they heightened awareness of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity.