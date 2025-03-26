KKR spinners lead the way in restricting Rajasthan Royals to 151/9

Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers put in a disciplined performance to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 151/9 in their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday. KKR won the toss and chose to field first, making the most of the slow pitch conditions in Guwahati.

Varun Chakravarthy, Moeen Ali, and Vaibhav Arora were the standout bowlers, sharing six wickets between them. Chakravarthy finished with 2/17, while Moeen took 2/23, and Arora chipped in with 2/33, using clever variations.

Harshit Rana also played a key role, picking up two wickets and keeping the pressure on Rajasthan Royals. Despite a solid start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24) and Riyan Parag (25 off 15), Rajasthan’s middle and lower order failed to capitalize.

Dhruv Jurel top-scored for the Royals with a steady 33 off 28 balls, but lacked support. KKR’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings, limiting Rajasthan to a modest total.