Marvel reveals cast for avengers: doomsday in live stream event

Marvel Studios has officially started unveiling the cast for Avengers: Doomsday during a live-stream event on March 26, 2025. The event, broadcast on YouTube and social media, has already attracted nearly 2 million viewers.

So far, Marvel has confirmed several stars for the movie, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman. Other cast members revealed are Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther.

The live stream began with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, followed by dramatic moments that built anticipation for the cast reveal. As the event continued, more names were added to the list, creating excitement among fans.

This announcement comes ahead of the filming of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which will begin production in April. The reveal helps clear up rumors and leaks while building excitement for the next phase of the MCU.