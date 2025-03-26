A break from the heat: Punjab experiences rain and cool winds

Light rain and breezy conditions are forecast for several districts in Punjab over the next two days. According to the meteorological department, some areas will experience brief rainfall, while hot and humid weather persists in others. Cities like Murree, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Lahore are expected to see scattered showers from Wednesday to Thursday.

The rain will provide some relief from the heat, though humidity remains high, especially in Multan and Bahawalpur. Temperatures will range between 28°C and 39°C across different districts, with Lahore seeing a brief drop to 33-35°C before rising to 35-37°C by Friday. As the skies clear, temperatures are expected to climb by 2 to 3 degrees.

The scattered showers will also help improve air quality, creating a temporary pleasant atmosphere. However, the humidity level will keep conditions warm and sticky, especially in cities like Lahore. Meteorologists advise residents to be ready for short-lived storms and high humidity as temperatures rise.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain, thunderstorms, and possible hailstorms between March 25 and 27. Regions like Islamabad, Peshawar, and Murree will receive rainfall, while areas with higher altitudes might experience snow. This wet spell is expected to continue until Eid, with some parts of the country facing challenging weather conditions.