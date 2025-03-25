Barrister Saif criticises Punjab government’s crackdown on PTI workers during ramazan

Barrister Dr. Saif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser, has condemned the Punjab government’s recent crackdown on PTI workers. He accused the government of using oppressive tactics, even during the holy month of Ramadan. His comments come after the arrests of PTI members who gathered to celebrate Pakistan Day.

In his statement, Barrister Saif claimed that orders for these arrests were being issued from abroad. He referred to a “fake princess” giving commands from Saudi Arabia and criticised law enforcement for picking up workers from mosques. “Last night, workers were even picked up and thrown into jails,” he alleged.

He expressed that the large turnout at PTI rallies on Pakistan Day frightened the ruling government. According to Saif, this turnout highlighted the government’s illegitimacy. On March 23, he stated that citizens reaffirmed their commitment to true independence and democracy.

Furthermore, Barrister Saif viewed the nationwide participation in PTI events as a referendum against the government. He remarked that people from Khyber to Karachi reminded the ruling party of its poor standing. He urged the government to resign if it had any remaining sense of shame.