PM Shehbaz orders third-party audit for Ramadan relief package

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a third-party audit of the 2025 Ramadan Relief Package to ensure transparency in fund distribution. This decision came during a review meeting where officials updated the prime minister on the package’s progress.

According to officials, 63% of eligible recipients have already received their financial assistance. Detailed documentation has been kept for all disbursements. The implementation of the package is being overseen by 2,224 employees, and more than 1.5 million beneficiaries have been contacted by phone to aid the process.

The prime minister confirmed that the relief program covers all regions of Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, without any discrimination. He also praised the involvement of the State Bank of Pakistan, NADRA, and tech companies for the secure digital wallet system used to distribute funds.

PM Shehbaz further instructed telecom companies and banks to improve public awareness campaigns about the program. He emphasized that the successful digital wallet model should be applied to future government welfare initiatives. Senior government officials attended the meeting, including ministers from food security, economic affairs, and IT.