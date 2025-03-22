President Zardari condemns terrorist attack on laborers in Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the tragic shooting of innocent laborers in Mangchar, Kalat, Balochistan, on Saturday. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, calling the attack “extremely brutal and condemnable.” Zardari emphasized that targeting civilians is an act of cruelty.

In a statement, the President condemned the attack, describing it as “utterly reprehensible.” He called for immediate and effective action against the terrorists responsible for the heinous crime. Zardari also extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

The President urged for stronger security measures to protect vulnerable communities, especially laborers, from such acts of terror. He stressed the need for enhanced protection for ordinary citizens in the face of rising violence.

Zardari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to winning the war against terrorism at all costs. He pledged to ensure the safety and security of all citizens and to hold those responsible accountable.