Gold value drops by Rs800 in Pakistan amid global fall

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline on Saturday, following a drop in the international market. In the local market, the price of gold per tola fell by Rs800, reaching Rs318,000. Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold for Rs272,633 after a decrease of Rs686, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international gold rate also saw a decline. The price per ounce dropped by $9, settling at $3,022, with a $20 premium, as reported by APGJSA. This decline follows a similar pattern seen on Friday when gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,000 per tola.

Despite the fall in gold prices, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged. The price of silver per tola stayed steady at Rs3,475, according to local reports. This stability comes as the price of gold continues to fluctuate in response to global market trends.

Earlier in the week, on Thursday, gold prices had surged by Rs1,800, reaching an all-time high of Rs320,800 per tola. However, the recent decline reflects the ongoing volatility in global gold markets.