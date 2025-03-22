Disney’s live-action Snow White faces box office struggles

Disney’s live-action Snow White is struggling at the box office despite its star-studded cast, including Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. The film has earned $3.5 million in previews and is projected to gross around $45 million in its opening weekend, falling short of initial expectations. Earlier forecasts had predicted the movie would make over $50 million during its debut.

The film’s performance mirrors Dumbo (2019), which earned $46 million during its opening weekend, despite having a smaller production budget. The fate of Snow White now hinges on how it performs over the weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday. Early reports show a strong audience of young girls, with 84% of attendees being female children.

Despite strong brand recognition, Snow White has received lukewarm reviews, currently holding a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Interest from its key demographic, women under 35, has dropped in recent weeks. While this could impact box office performance, Disney’s past films like Maleficent and Aladdin have performed well despite mixed reviews.

The movie’s success will also depend on its international performance and competition from other films. The coming weekend will determine if Snow White exceeds expectations or settles into a more modest debut.