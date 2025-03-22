Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza intensify, five more children killed

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City overnight have killed five more children and left at least eight family members trapped under rubble. This attack is part of Israel’s ongoing offensive, which resumed after breaking the Gaza ceasefire on Tuesday. Since then, nearly 600 Palestinians have been killed, as violence escalates in the region.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 49,600 Palestinians have died, with more than 112,950 injured in the conflict. Humanitarian aid and basic services are severely restricted, further worsening the conditions for Gaza’s nearly two million residents. On Friday, Israeli forces also destroyed the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, a critical cancer treatment center, drawing global condemnation.

Food insecurity continues to rise in Gaza, with many families struggling to secure even one meal per day. Hospitals are overwhelmed, unable to treat the increasing number of casualties, especially with limited medical supplies. A local doctor expressed the growing crisis, noting, “The situation in Gaza is deteriorating by the minute.”

Israel’s military operations are expected to intensify until Hamas releases the remaining 59 hostages, according to Israel’s Defence Minister. Meanwhile, sirens blared over Israeli cities on Friday after rockets were fired from Gaza, marking another escalation in the already tense conflict.