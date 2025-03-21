Ukraine and U.S. continue talks on mineral deal amid peace efforts

Ukraine is still in talks with the United States about a potential minerals deal. A foreign ministry spokesman confirmed on Friday that discussions are ongoing. The White House had previously stated that it had moved beyond just the economic deal framework and was now focused on peace between Ukraine and Russia.

President Donald Trump mentioned on Thursday that the U.S. would soon sign the minerals and natural resources deal with Ukraine. The talks have made progress, and Ukraine was ready to sign the agreement during discussions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The negotiations in Jeddah were held between U.S. and Ukrainian officials last week.

However, U.S. officials requested additional consultations in Washington before moving forward with the agreement. Trump sees this minerals deal as a way to reimburse Washington for its support of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in 2022. This deal is also seen as part of broader efforts to aid Ukraine during the conflict.

More talks are expected to take place in Saudi Arabia in the coming days. These discussions will continue as both sides aim to finalize the agreement and explore potential solutions to the ongoing crisis.