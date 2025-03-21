Hasan Nawaz credits Agha and Shadab for record-breaking century

Hasan Nawaz played a match-winning knock in his T20I debut series, scoring a blistering 44-ball century against New Zealand. His century, the fastest ever by a Pakistani in T20Is, powered Pakistan to a nine-wicket victory at Eden Park on Friday. Nawaz was named the player of the match for his incredible performance.

Nawaz’s T20I career started poorly, as he was dismissed for ducks in his first two innings. Despite this rocky start, he bounced back with a spectacular knock. Reflecting on his turnaround, Nawaz thanked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and senior all-rounder Shadab Khan for their encouragement during tough times. They reassured him of his potential and helped him regain his confidence.

The 22-year-old opener admitted that his initial poor form was discouraging, but his teammates’ support helped lift his spirits. Nawaz also shared how he focused on scoring his first run to ease the pressure. His dedication and the backing of his team led to his record-breaking performance.

Coming from Layyah, a region with limited professional cricket history, Nawaz credited his family and mentors for their guidance. His breakthrough century has firmly established him as a promising prospect for Pakistan’s future cricketing endeavors.