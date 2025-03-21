Color bomb accident turns wedding joy into nightmare for bride

A wedding photoshoot took a frightening turn for an Indian-origin couple, Vicky and Pia, who traveled from Canada to India. They planned to use a colour bomb to create a vibrant backdrop for their photos. However, during the shoot, the device malfunctioned, exploding directly on the bride, causing burn injuries to her back and hair.

The incident happened between their wedding and reception. A viral video shared on Instagram shows the moment the explosion occurred as the groom lifted the bride for a picture. Instead of a beautiful display, the color bomb malfunctioned and caused harm, ruining their special moment.

After the explosion, the bride had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite her injuries, the couple attended their wedding reception after receiving medical care. Their Instagram post about the incident has gone viral, garnering over 22 million views and raising awareness about the dangers of using color bombs.

Social media users have shown support for the bride, offering prayers for her recovery. Many commenters noted the importance of safety during celebrations. The couple’s experience serves as a reminder that safety should be a priority, even on the happiest days.