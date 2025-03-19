Haris Rauf rises, Shaheen Afridi drops in latest ICC t20 rankings

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf has made a notable rise in the ICC T20I rankings, moving up four spots to 26th. His strong performance in the second T20I, where he took two wickets, contributed to this boost. On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi has dropped six places to 29th. His underwhelming performance in the first two T20Is against New Zealand led to this decline.

New Zealand has taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series. Their opening batsmen, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, have been exceptional. Seifert climbed 20 spots to 13th in the T20I batting rankings, while Allen surged eight places to 18th. Their contributions have been vital in New Zealand’s dominant victories in the series.

In the bowling rankings, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy made significant progress, climbing 23 spots to 12th. His six-wicket performance in the series earned him this jump in the rankings. Meanwhile, other players saw changes in their rankings across different formats. Netherlands’ Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren, along with Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus, also gained spots in the ODI rankings.

Overall, the rankings have seen a shift following the ongoing series and players’ consistent performances in various formats. These changes highlight the competitive nature of international cricket and the impact of recent matches.