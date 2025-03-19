Umar Akmal claims he helped Babar Azam improve against spin bowling

Umar Akmal has claimed that he assisted Babar Azam in tackling spin bowling. He revealed that the former Pakistan captain once sought his advice on this issue. Babar has faced criticism for his performance against spinners, as his strike rate and average have declined in recent years.

In a TV interview, Akmal recounted a specific moment when Babar reached out to him. “I remember when he struggled against spinners and was getting out around midwicket,” Akmal said. He added that Babar expressed his concerns by saying, “Umar bhai, I’m having a bit of trouble.”

Akmal suggested changes to Babar’s grip and focus while facing spinners. He advised Babar to adjust his grip and track the ball until it was halfway to him. This approach would allow him to decide whether to cut it or play a different shot.

Despite Babar’s recent struggles against spin, Akmal believes he can regain his form. While discussing their current relationship, Akmal appeared upset and stated, “Everyone has their own life.”