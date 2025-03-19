Bushra Ansari raises concerns about ramadan transmissions altering worship

Prominent Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has voiced her worries about Ramadan transmissions affecting worship during the holy month. She believes these special TV programs have shifted focus from prayer to entertainment. As a result, many feel hungry without engaging in meaningful religious practices.

In a recent YouTube vlog, Ansari organized an Iftar gathering and shared her thoughts with fans. She explained how the rise of Ramadan shows on TV has led to decreased devotion. People seem more interested in watching these programs than participating in worship.

Ansari noted that, in the past, people were less inclined to watch such transmissions. She fondly recalled a time when fasting meant more than just hunger. According to her, engaging in worship and reciting the Quran was common before these shows became popular.

Last month, Ansari received an Award of Recognition at the UK Parliament for her contributions to the entertainment industry. During her speech, she emphasized the vital role of Pakistani dramas in promoting cultural heritage. She dedicated the award to fellow artists who work hard to represent Pakistan on the global stage.