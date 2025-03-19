Eid ul-Fitr holiday announced: three days of celebration ahead

The federal government has declared three public holidays for Eid ul-Fitr. The holidays will run from March 31 to April 2, 2025. This announcement was made by the Cabinet Secretariat. The prime minister wants everyone to enjoy this festive occasion together.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet this Sunday evening to sight the Shawwal moon. This meeting will take place on March 30, 2025. It marks Ramazan 29, 1446 AH. Religious scholars and meteorological experts will gather to check for moon sighting reports from all over Pakistan.

The session is crucial for determining the exact date of Eid ul-Fitr. Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Earlier, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) predicted the visibility of the moon based on scientific assessments.

Current models suggest that the Shawwal moon should be visible on March 30. Therefore, Eid ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31, 2025. Families are excited to come together and celebrate this special occasion.