Govt policy sparks major decline in solar panel prices

Solar panel prices in Pakistan have fallen after the government introduced changes to the net metering policy. Consumers now find solar energy more affordable, with prices decreasing by Rs35,000 to Rs175,000. A 5 kW solar system now costs between Rs500,000 and Rs550,000, while a 10 kW system is priced above Rs800,000.

The price drop follows the government’s decision to lower the buyback rate for net metering to Rs10 per unit and implement net billing for new consumers. This move aims to control rising electricity costs but has drawn criticism from industry experts. The Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) warns that these changes could slow the adoption of solar power and hurt consumers.

PSA Chairman Waqas Moosa highlighted that the payback period for on-grid solar systems will now extend from 1.5 years to nearly three years. This shift is making off-grid and hybrid solar systems, which use lithium-ion batteries, more attractive. As a result, many consumers may prefer independent solar solutions over grid-connected ones.

Industry leaders urge the government to consult stakeholders before making further changes. They warn that discouraging solar adoption could reduce grid demand, leading to higher electricity prices for remaining consumers. The PSA continues to push for policies that promote sustainable and affordable solar energy in Pakistan.