Justin Bieber opens up about emotional struggles: “I feel like I’m drowning”

Justin Bieber has shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing his emotional struggles. In the post, he admitted feeling “drowning” and unsafe due to unresolved hurt from his past. This candid moment, paired with “I Hate U,” raised concerns about his mental health.

He explained that, as a child, he was taught not to feel hate. This led him to suppress those emotions, making it hard to acknowledge them. “I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there,” Bieber noted. His insight highlights how past hurt can lead us to feelings of hatred.

Additionally, Bieber touched on his battle with imposter syndrome. Despite his fame, he often feels like a fraud. He remarked, “I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud.” This reflection shows the pressure he feels to meet high expectations.

Overall, Bieber’s openness about his struggles reveals the importance of addressing emotional pain. His message resonates with many who face similar issues, reminding us that it’s okay to seek help and express our feelings.