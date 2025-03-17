Pakistan’s power generation drops 15% in February amid economic slowdown

Pakistan’s power generation fell 15% in February 2025, dropping to 6,945 gigawatt-hours (GWh) from 8,153 GWh in January. This reflects a slowdown in economic activity and a 3% decline compared to February 2024’s 7,130 GWh.

For the first eight months of FY 2024-25, total generation decreased by 3% to 81,739 GWh, down from 84,426 GWh last year. Analysts link this decline to sluggish economic performance and rising energy costs, alongside an increasing shift toward solar power.

With more consumers opting for solar energy, reliance on the national grid is decreasing. In response, the government cut the buyback rate for excess solar power from Rs27 to Rs10 per unit, prompting a reassessment of solar’s impact on the energy sector.

Despite the decrease in generation, electricity production costs fell by 30% in February, down to Rs7.57 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from Rs10.79 kWh in January. Hydropower led the energy mix at 27.1%, followed closely by nuclear power at 26.6%.