Ibrahim Ali Khan faces backlash from Pakistani critic over film review

Ibrahim Ali Khan is embroiled in a heated exchange with a Pakistani critic, Tamur Iqbal, over negative reviews. The actor made his debut in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, released on March 7. Unfortunately, the film quickly faced backlash for its poor writing and performances.

While Iqbal criticised the film, he also made a personal remark about Ibrahim’s appearance. He suggested that Ibrahim had undergone a nose job, which sparked a furious response from the actor. Ibrahim expressed his anger in a series of messages, calling Iqbal “ugly” and attacking his character.

Tamur shared screenshots of their conversation on Instagram, capturing the intensity of their feud. He responded with sarcasm, indicating that he preferred Ibrahim’s candidness over the portrayal of his character in the film. Although he acknowledged that his nose job comment was inappropriate, he showed admiration for Ibrahim’s father, Saif Ali Khan.

After their exchange, Tamur revealed that Ibrahim had blocked him on Instagram. This incident highlights the challenges that young actors face in handling criticism and public perception in the film industry.