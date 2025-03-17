Khawaja Asif willing to resign if It improves security

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated he is willing to resign if it helps resolve the country’s security issues. He made this remark following the deadly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express. The opposition holds the government accountable for security lapses and demands resignations from key ministers.

Asif admitted that he is under scrutiny for the security failure. He emphasized that he would step down if it addressed the growing concerns. Critics, including PTI leader Asad Qaiser, accused him of shifting blame rather than owning up to the situation.

In response to increased terrorist attacks, security discussions are set to take place soon. On March 18, military leaders will brief lawmakers about current threats. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to discuss these pressing issues.

The meeting will focus on internal and external threats amid rising violence. Recent attacks in Balochistan, including the hijacking of the Jaffar Express, have heightened security fears. Therefore, government and military officials aim to address these challenges collaboratively.