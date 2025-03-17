Modi Praises Trump’s Leadership, Talks Trade and Foreign Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised U.S. President Donald Trump for being “far more prepared” in his second term. In a podcast interview with American scientist Lex Fridman, Modi highlighted Trump’s clear roadmap for achieving his goals. The discussion came weeks before new U.S. tariffs, set to take effect in April, which could impact India’s exports in industries like automobiles and agriculture.

Modi and Trump recently met to resolve trade disputes and work toward a new trade deal by fall 2025. The leaders aim to boost two-way trade to $500 billion by 2030. Modi described Trump as a humble leader with a strong “America First” policy, which he compared to his own “India First” approach. This shared vision, Modi said, strengthens their relationship and cooperation.

On foreign relations, Modi spoke about improving ties with China after a key agreement to ease border tensions in 2023. He expressed optimism that trust and stability between the two nations would return, though it would take time. He emphasized the importance of ensuring differences do not escalate into conflicts.

Regarding Pakistan, Modi reiterated his desire for peace but said past efforts had been met with hostility. He urged Pakistan to choose the path of peace, hoping for better relations in the future. His remarks reflect India’s ongoing efforts to balance diplomacy while prioritizing national interests.