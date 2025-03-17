Inzamam defends Babar Azam, calls for consistency in team selection

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has criticized frequent changes in team management, coaching staff, and selection policies, blaming them for the national team’s recent struggles. He urged cricket authorities to adopt a long-term strategy instead of making impulsive decisions. He warned that without structured planning, Pakistan’s cricket performance would continue to decline.

Inzamam stressed that constant reshuffling negatively impacts players’ confidence and prevents the team from building momentum. He emphasized that success requires stability and a proper analysis of mistakes rather than abrupt decisions. He also defended Babar Azam, calling him a top-class player going through a tough phase but insisted Pakistan’s issues go beyond individual performances.

The former chief selector called for patience and trust in both management and players. He believes a well-thought-out approach is crucial for long-term success. He also addressed recent debates over the contributions of 90’s players, stating that their performances shaped Pakistan’s cricketing identity.

Inzamam urged the cricket board to focus on fixing the real problems instead of frequently replacing coaches and players. He stressed that Pakistan cricket needs a clear direction and collective effort to regain its former glory.