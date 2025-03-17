No more delays: Pakistan to expel Afghan refugees despite Kabul’s request

Pakistan has refused Afghanistan’s request to delay the deportation of Afghan refugees, reaffirming that all illegal migrants and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders must leave by March 31. The government announced that from April 1, ACC holders will be treated as illegal residents and face deportation. This decision impacts nearly 800,000 Afghans living in Pakistan under the ACC program.

Since launching its repatriation campaign in November 2023, Pakistan has deported over 800,000 Afghans. Authorities have now instructed all provinces to prepare for further deportations. Although Afghanistan raised concerns over forced removals, Pakistan denied mistreatment allegations and urged Kabul to create better conditions for returning refugees.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated, with Pakistan blaming Afghanistan for rising terrorist attacks. Investigations have linked Afghan nationals to recent terror incidents, including an attack in Bannu. Additionally, Pakistan and Afghanistan have clashed over the Torkham border, which remains closed due to a territorial dispute.

Pakistan insists its decision is final, emphasizing that migrants were given enough time for a dignified return. The deportation process will continue as planned, with many Afghans expected to return through the Torkham border. The move is likely to further strain already fragile relations between the two countries.