Chinese AI tool accurately predicts liver cancer recurrence risk

A Chinese research team has developed an AI tool that predicts liver cancer recurrence with 82.2% accuracy, according to a study in Nature. Liver cancer, the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths, has a high recurrence rate of 70%, making early prediction crucial. The AI system, called TIMES, was created by researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China, led by Sun Cheng.

TIMES is the first tool to integrate spatial immune data for liver cancer recurrence prediction. Instead of focusing only on immune cell quantity, it analyzes their spatial distribution in the tumour microenvironment. The system uses advanced techniques like spatial transcriptomics, proteomics, and multispectral immunohistochemistry, combined with AI-driven spatial analysis. This innovative approach offers a new way to assess tumour environments and predict relapse risks.

The AI model was trained using liver cancer tissue samples from 61 patients. To make it accessible worldwide, researchers launched a free online version, allowing doctors to upload pathological staining images for instant risk evaluation. This tool could significantly improve early intervention and treatment planning, especially in resource-limited settings.

Sun Cheng stated that their goal is to revolutionize cancer treatment by providing doctors with precise decision-making support. The team is now working with industry partners to standardize TIMES for clinical use. This breakthrough could help personalize cancer treatments and reduce recurrence rates, offering hope for improved patient outcomes.