Atif Aslam’s new Naat enhances spirituality during Ramzan

Atif Aslam has once again enthralled fans with his new spiritual release ‘Ya Nabi Slam Alaika’. With his mesmerising voice and deep-rooted connection to religious poetry, he has always provided soul-stirring performances of kalams and this year’s release is no different. Accompanied by prolific artists Ahsan Parvaiz Mehdi and Kumail Jaffery, Atif Aslam’s newest recitation is a soulful homage to the essence of Ramzan. Against the awe-inspiring backdrop of nature, the performance radiates peacefulness and piety, that much more spirituality to the already imposing kalam. With a huge international fan base, Atif has never failed to show his appreciation for religious recitals, referring to them as some of his most meaningful work. Every spiritual song he releases makes him closer to listeners, providing them with a sense of peace and belonging. Since the release of Ya Nabi Slam Alaika, social media has been abuzz with accolades. Listeners are enjoying the sincere rendering and soul-calming arrangement and it is a prized jewel in this year’s Ramzan. Fans have been thankful, thanking Atif for another poignant recitation that adds to the spiritual beauty of the holy month. Atif Aslam still fills the void between music and spirituality with compositions that linger long after the final note.