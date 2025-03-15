SC sets march 21 hearing for contempt case against Imran Khan

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for March 21 on a contempt petition against PTI founder Imran Khan. The case, filed by the interior ministry in 2022, alleges that Khan violated court orders during the PTI’s ‘Azadi March’ on May 25 of that year. The ministry claims that despite clear instructions to hold the rally at a designated ground in Islamabad, Khan and his supporters moved towards D-Chowk, disregarding the Supreme Court’s directive.

A five-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will oversee the proceedings. The bench includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Naeem Akhter Afghan, Hashim Khan Kakar, and Aamer Farooq. The Supreme Court had earlier questioned the plea’s validity, calling it “ineffective,” but the case has now been revived for a fresh hearing.

The interior ministry argues that PTI leadership misled supporters by falsely claiming that the court had allowed the march without restrictions. The ministry insists that this defiance caused disruptions and violated public rights, particularly affecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi residents.

The petition seeks the court’s intervention to enforce its orders and ensure that political activities do not disturb public life. The ruling on this case could have significant political and legal consequences for the PTI founder.