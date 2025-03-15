FIA launches probe against Nadia Hussain over bribery allegations

The FIA has initiated an investigation against model and actress Nadia Hussain under the PECA Act for accusing an FIA officer of bribery on social media. Officials clarified that the person demanding the bribe was not an FIA officer but an imposter.

Nadia was informed of the impersonation and advised to file a formal complaint at the Cyber Crime Reporting Center in Karachi. Instead, she chose to post her allegations online, which led to reputational damage for the FIA.

The imposter, identified as being from Vehari, is expected to be arrested soon. The FIA has emphasized that making false accusations without evidence is a criminal offense, and the investigation against Nadia Hussain is ongoing.