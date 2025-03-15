Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years after last-minute withdrawal

England batsman Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two years after withdrawing at the last moment. He pulled out of his contract with Delhi Capitals to focus on international cricket, causing disappointment among team officials and fans. Local media confirmed the ban on Friday, citing IPL regulations that discourage last-minute withdrawals by overseas players.

Brook, was expected to be a key player for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season. However, he also withdrew from the same franchise last season due to personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the ban, which aligns with IPL policies. These rules ensure commitment from players and allow exceptions only for injuries.

Apologizing on social media, Brook expressed regret for his decision, saying he needed time to “recharge” and focus on international commitments. His absence leaves Delhi Capitals searching for a replacement, as they had invested in him for his explosive batting skills. Despite the setback, Brook remains a strong contender for England’s white-ball captaincy after Jos Buttler.

Brook played one IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, where he made headlines with a blistering 55-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders. His ban highlights IPL’s strict policies on player commitments and could influence future overseas participation.