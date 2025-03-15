Yellow line BRT to be completed early, says Sharjeel Memon

Senior Minister for Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, visited the Yellow Line BRT construction site to inspect progress. Accompanied by project officials and engineers, he received a briefing on ongoing work, challenges, and the expected timeline. He instructed authorities to complete the project ahead of schedule, moving the deadline from September 2025 to May 2025.

Speaking to the media, Memon assured that the Sindh government is working hard to provide better transport facilities. He acknowledged utility-related challenges but promised timely solutions. Regarding the Red Line BRT, he mentioned ongoing coordination with civil aviation and the Water Board to resolve obstacles. He also confirmed that Green Line BRT fares would remain unchanged, with additional improvements planned.

Memon urged the Prime Minister to fulfill his commitment to provide 180 buses for Karachi. He emphasized that these buses are essential for improving public transport in the city. Additionally, he announced free pink scooters for working women and a pink taxi service to ensure safe travel options.

The minister also introduced the “I Work for Sindh” app and portal, aimed at creating job opportunities for unemployed youth. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing all transport projects on time, ensuring modern and reliable travel facilities for Karachi’s residents.