The Rise and Fall of India — II

Modi’s India was flagged by the United States government for its “egregious” human rights violations against religious and caste minorities. However, no action was taken as RSS-BJP Hindutva had infiltrated US politics by closely aligning with the Israel lobby. This lobbying placed Indians in congressional offices and exempted India from nuclear non-proliferation, granting it access to US nuclear technology. The India-Israel alliance unsuccessfully tried to block aid and weapons sales to Pakistan. All this is now undone. Trump recently USD 400 million for Pakistani F-16s.

Modi’s foreign relations are a disaster. Bangladesh broke away from India. Iran has reservations about IMEC. Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is not in India’s camp. India’s row with Canada over Khalistanis even spilled over to the US. Macron avoided shaking hands with Modi at the recent AI summit in Paris. India is friendless in South Asia.

Bollywood, Indian food and India had attained global popularity during Manmohan Singh’s years. Modi’s India has Western governments issuing travel advisories against communal riots linked to mob violence. Indians are now being condemned for their lack of civic sense. Indian Tiktokers showing off cow poop in the Indian diet as well as food Vloggers documenting extremely unhygienic street food have generated negative perceptions about Indians.

In March 2024 India was ranked 134th in the Human Development Index as per a UNDP report. In the Global Peace Index 2023 India ranked 126th. In the Global Hunger Index India was at 111 out of 125 countries. India ranked 159 in the Press Freedom Index in 2024. In March 2024, it was reported that the Liberal Democracy Index placed India between Niger and the Ivory Coast, ranking at 104. The report further marked India as “One of the top ten autocracies in the world.”

Forbes ranked the most powerful countries in the world in 2025 using the criteria: A leader; economic influence; political influence; strong international alliances; and a strong military. The US topped the list followed by China, whereas India ranked at 12, behind Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In 2022, a record 225,620 Indians renounced their Indian citizenship and almost 100,000 Indians tried to illegally enter the US.

Seeking re-election, Modi inaugurated the under-construction Ram Mandir in January 2024, on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque. The Ambanis and Bollywood A-listers joyously celebrated the event, as religion, truly is the opiate of the masses in India. Modi has appointed Gyanesh Kumar as the new chief election commissioner. Kumar helped in scrapping Kashmir’s special status and also handled the Ram Mandir files. Modi’s coterie in the political leadership, bureaucracy, media, social media and institutions will ensure Modi’s re-election and the continued ruin of India.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. She can be reached at aliya1924@gmail.com